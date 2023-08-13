Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Invests $1.14 Million in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,000. Duke Energy comprises 1.1% of Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 174.2% during the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Lipe & Dalton increased its position in Duke Energy by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on DUK. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Sunday, June 11th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.55.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DUK traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,428,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,793,916. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.31 billion, a PE ratio of 52.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.88. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $83.76 and a 52 week high of $113.67.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.07). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 224.58%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

