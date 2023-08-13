Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Has $373,000 Stock Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. lessened its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,688 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 342.9% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 124 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 188.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 121 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Albemarle by 51.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Albemarle Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ALB traded down $4.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $187.49. 1,783,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,918,553. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $219.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.74. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $171.82 and a twelve month high of $334.55.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $3.06. Albemarle had a net margin of 40.55% and a return on equity of 45.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 25.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ALB shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $222.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Scotiabank cut shares of Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $270.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Albemarle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALB

About Albemarle

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.