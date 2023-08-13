Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Has $1.89 Million Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. lowered its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,114 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 588 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for 1.9% of Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,109,751 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,037,981,000 after buying an additional 1,614,023 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,459,540,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 180,125.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,307,602,000 after buying an additional 26,836,879 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Tesla by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,427,168 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,132,119,000 after buying an additional 5,292,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 7.5% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,245,122 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,200,053,000 after buying an additional 1,403,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

Tesla stock traded down $2.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $242.65. 99,038,642 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,516,184. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $260.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.25. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $314.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $770.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 2.07.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The company had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.69, for a total transaction of $816,337.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 191,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,757,731.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 12,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.04, for a total transaction of $3,000,480.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,130,180.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.69, for a total transaction of $816,337.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 191,822 shares in the company, valued at $41,757,731.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 70,979 shares of company stock worth $17,460,657. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TSLA. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. UBS Group cut shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.30.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

