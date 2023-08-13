PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 604.0% in the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo Price Performance

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $184.04 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.98 and a 52 week high of $196.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $253.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $185.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.18.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.73 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. Equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

