PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum cut shares of PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $30.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $56.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PENN Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $36.72.

Shares of PENN opened at $23.52 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.85. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.37, a P/E/G ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. PENN Entertainment has a twelve month low of $22.96 and a twelve month high of $39.35.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.09. PENN Entertainment had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that PENN Entertainment will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kohn Barbara Shattuck sold 30,445 shares of PENN Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.62, for a total value of $810,445.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,761.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,700,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,200,000 after purchasing an additional 354,877 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,446,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,798,000 after acquiring an additional 153,385 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 2.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,389,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,412,000 after acquiring an additional 67,182 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $59,504,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in PENN Entertainment by 5.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,882,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,854,000 after purchasing an additional 97,988 shares during the period. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet Sportbook and Casino.

