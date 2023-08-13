Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Purchased by Ghe LLC

Ghe LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the quarter. Paychex comprises about 1.9% of Ghe LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Ghe LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Paychex by 117.8% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Paychex by 260.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 72.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paychex Price Performance

PAYX stock traded up $1.17 on Friday, hitting $125.48. 1,419,120 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,795,319. The stock has a market cap of $45.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.09 and a 1-year high of $139.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.67 and a 200-day moving average of $113.02.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.79% and a net margin of 31.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 82.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paychex

In other news, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 132,851 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total value of $15,999,245.93. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 459,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,289,533.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total transaction of $5,724,417.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,474,208. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 132,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total transaction of $15,999,245.93. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 459,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,289,533.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 221,916 shares of company stock valued at $26,789,753. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Paychex from $109.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 2nd. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, June 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Paychex from $115.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. 3M reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Paychex from $123.00 to $114.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.87.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

