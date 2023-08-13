Pax Dollar (USDP) Trading 0.5% Higher This Week

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. Pax Dollar has a market capitalization of $507.13 million and $1.77 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Pax Dollar token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00003410 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pax Dollar alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000583 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005995 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000070 BTC.

About Pax Dollar

Pax Dollar (CRYPTO:USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 506,100,005 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard.

Pax Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pax Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pax Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.