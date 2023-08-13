Paul Mueller Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (OTCMKTS:MUEL)

Paul Mueller (OTCMKTS:MUEL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 11th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 28th.

Paul Mueller Price Performance

Shares of Paul Mueller stock opened at $52.00 on Friday. Paul Mueller has a 52-week low of $40.88 and a 52-week high of $53.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.30 and a 200-day moving average of $44.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Get Paul Mueller alerts:

Paul Mueller (OTCMKTS:MUEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Paul Mueller had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 34.27%. The company had revenue of $59.93 million during the quarter.

Paul Mueller Company Profile

Paul Mueller Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides manufactured equipment and components in North America, Asia, the Far East, the Netherlands, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Dairy Farm Equipment, Industrial Equipment, and Transportation segments. The Dairy Farm Equipment segment offers milk cooling and storage equipment and accessories, refrigeration units, and heat recovery equipment for use on dairy farms to independent dealers for resale, and directly to farmers; and services for farmers, as well as milk coolers for rent to farmers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paul Mueller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paul Mueller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.