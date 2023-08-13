Palatin Technologies (NYSE:PTN) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

Palatin Technologies (NYSE:PTN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday.
Palatin Technologies Stock Performance
Palatin Technologies Company Profile
Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor (MCr) agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with hypoactive sexual desire disorder.
