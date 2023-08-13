Paddy Power Betfair (LON:PPB) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $5,676.00

Paddy Power Betfair PLC (LON:PPB – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 5,676 ($72.54) and traded as low as GBX 5,648 ($72.18). Paddy Power Betfair shares last traded at GBX 5,676 ($72.54), with a volume of 388,508 shares traded.
Paddy Power Betfair Stock Down 1.8 %
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 5,676 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 5,676. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73. The firm has a market cap of £4.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.61.
About Paddy Power Betfair
Paddy Power Betfair plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Online, Australia, Retail, and US segments. It offers exchange sports betting products; fixed odds games betting; online games and casino; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.
