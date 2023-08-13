Pacer BlueStar Digital Entertainment ETF (NASDAQ:ODDS) Short Interest Update

Pacer BlueStar Digital Entertainment ETF (NASDAQ:ODDS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 166.7% from the July 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pacer BlueStar Digital Entertainment ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Pacer BlueStar Digital Entertainment ETF (NASDAQ:ODDS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 36,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 46.22% of Pacer BlueStar Digital Entertainment ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of Pacer BlueStar Digital Entertainment ETF stock opened at $20.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $802,000.00, a PE ratio of 17.74 and a beta of -1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.74 and a 200 day moving average of $19.69. Pacer BlueStar Digital Entertainment ETF has a 52 week low of $14.27 and a 52 week high of $21.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0711 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%.

The Pacer BlueStar Digital Entertainment ETF (ODDS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of globally-listed companies that focuses on the digital entertainment industry, including online gambling, video gaming, content streaming, and eSports.

