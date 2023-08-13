P/F Bakkafrost (OTCMKTS:BKFKF) Short Interest Update

P/F Bakkafrost (OTCMKTS:BKFKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,500 shares, an increase of 60.3% from the July 15th total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 295.0 days.

P/F Bakkafrost Stock Performance

P/F Bakkafrost stock remained flat at $54.47 during trading on Friday. 8 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325. P/F Bakkafrost has a 52-week low of $39.50 and a 52-week high of $71.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of P/F Bakkafrost from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th.

P/F Bakkafrost Company Profile

P/F Bakkafrost, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells salmon products under the Bakkafrost and Havsbrún brands in North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Farming FO; Farming SCT; Value Added Products; and Fishmeal, Oil and Fish Feed.

