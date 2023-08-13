Osisko Development Corp. (NYSE:ODV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Osisko Development Corp. (NYSE:ODV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,100 shares, a growth of 118.1% from the July 15th total of 19,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 39,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Osisko Development

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zazove Associates LLC raised its position in Osisko Development by 172.7% in the 1st quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after buying an additional 380,015 shares during the last quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Osisko Development during the 1st quarter worth approximately $745,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Osisko Development during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Osisko Development during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Osisko Development during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Osisko Development alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Osisko Development in a report on Monday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Osisko Development Price Performance

Osisko Development stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.01. The stock had a trading volume of 85,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,989. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.73. Osisko Development has a 1-year low of $3.93 and a 1-year high of $7.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About Osisko Development

(Get Free Report)

Osisko Development Corp., a gold development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metals resource properties in North America. The company's flagship asset is the Cariboo Gold Project covering an area of 155,089 hectares consisting of 415 mineral titles located in British Columbia, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.