Orlen (OTCMKTS:PSKOF) Stock Price Down 7.8%

Orlen S.A. (OTCMKTS:PSKOF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 7.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$16.05 and last traded at C$17.06. Approximately 647 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 147% from the average daily volume of 262 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$18.50.
Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Orlen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th.
Orlen SA operates in refining, petrochemical, energy, retail, and upstream business. The company offers petrol, diesel, LPG, and biofuels; aviation fuels; heating oils; aromatics, including phenol, benzene, paraxylene, purified terephthalic acid, benzene-toulene fraction, and naphthalene concentrate; olefins; polyolefins; plastics; glycols; nitrogen fertilizers; and other products, such as acetone, ethylene oxide, masterbatch, advanced technical carbon black Chezacarb, caprolactam, soda lye, and sodium hypochlorite.
