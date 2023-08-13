Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.59-$1.63 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.63. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Orion Office REIT Trading Up 2.3 %
Shares of NYSE ONL opened at $6.56 on Friday. Orion Office REIT has a fifty-two week low of $5.27 and a fifty-two week high of $11.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.
Orion Office REIT Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Orion Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is -23.39%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orion Office REIT
Orion Office REIT Company Profile
Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Orion Office REIT
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- Stock Average Calculator
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
- How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Orion Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.