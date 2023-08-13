Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.59-$1.63 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.63. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Orion Office REIT Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE ONL opened at $6.56 on Friday. Orion Office REIT has a fifty-two week low of $5.27 and a fifty-two week high of $11.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Orion Office REIT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Orion Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is -23.39%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orion Office REIT

Orion Office REIT Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Orion Office REIT by 2,607.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Orion Office REIT in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Orion Office REIT in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Orion Office REIT in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Orion Office REIT by 96.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.

