Orgenesis (NASDAQ:ORGS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Orgenesis (NASDAQ:ORGS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Orgenesis had a negative net margin of 35.18% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The firm had revenue of $6.98 million during the quarter.

Orgenesis Trading Up 6.5 %

Shares of Orgenesis stock opened at $1.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.76 million, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 0.99. Orgenesis has a 1 year low of $0.93 and a 1 year high of $2.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Orgenesis by 7.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 6,159 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Orgenesis by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 206,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 7,198 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Orgenesis by 8.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 10,541 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Orgenesis by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. 15.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orgenesis Company Profile

Orgenesis Inc, a biotech company, focusing on cell and gene therapies worldwide. The company develops a Point of Care (POCare) platform that includes a pipeline of licensed POCare therapeutics that are processed and produced in closed automated POCare technology systems across a collaborative POCare network.

