Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 501,400 shares, a decline of 25.9% from the July 15th total of 677,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 794,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $3.27. 118,616 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,467. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.81 and a one year high of $13.73. The company has a market capitalization of $130.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.51 and a 200 day moving average of $2.86.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.15. Oramed Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 19.46% and a negative net margin of 1,093.27%. The company had revenue of $0.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.75 million. Analysts predict that Oramed Pharmaceuticals will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $680,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $315,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $360,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Institutional investors own 10.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the treatment of diabetes and for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. The company's product portfolio includes ORMD-0801 Type 2, an orally ingestible insulin capsule, which completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of individuals with diabetes; ORMD-0801, Phase 2 oral insulin capsule for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, a progressive liver diseases; and ORMD-0901, an oral glucagon-like peptide-1 capsule that has completed phase I clinical trials for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

