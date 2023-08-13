Optimism Price Hits $1.56 on Top Exchanges (OP)

Optimism (OP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. One Optimism token can now be purchased for approximately $1.56 or 0.00005291 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Optimism has traded 8% lower against the dollar. Optimism has a market cap of $1.11 billion and approximately $68.33 million worth of Optimism was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Optimism Profile

Optimism’s genesis date was November 11th, 2021. Optimism’s total supply is 4,294,967,296 tokens and its circulating supply is 716,708,907 tokens. Optimism’s official Twitter account is @optimismfnd and its Facebook page is accessible here. Optimism’s official message board is optimism.mirror.xyz. The official website for Optimism is www.optimism.io.

Optimism Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Optimism (OP) is a layer-two platform on Ethereum that improves dApp scalability and accessibility using “optimistic rollups”. OP allows dApps to offload computation and data storage to a separate layer, enabling low-cost, near-instantaneous Ethereum transactions. It was introduced in 2019 and has been used to develop financial apps, social networks, games, etc. The team behind Optimism is made up of blockchain developers and researchers, including Ethan Frey and James Ray, and is funded by venture capital firms and individual investors.”

