Opsens Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPSSF) Short Interest Up 143.3% in July

Opsens Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPSSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 83,200 shares, an increase of 143.3% from the July 15th total of 34,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Opsens Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:OPSSF opened at $1.53 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.28. Opsens has a one year low of $0.97 and a one year high of $2.44.

Get Opsens alerts:

About Opsens

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Opsens Inc develops, manufactures, installs, and sells fiber optic sensors for cardiovascular interventions. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The company offers fiber optic temperature, pressure, strain, and displacement sensor products; and fiber optic extensometer and signal conditioner/OEM boards.

Receive News & Ratings for Opsens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opsens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.