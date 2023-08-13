Opsens Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPSSF) Short Interest Up 143.3% in July

Opsens Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPSSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 83,200 shares, an increase of 143.3% from the July 15th total of 34,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.
Opsens Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:OPSSF opened at $1.53 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.28. Opsens has a one year low of $0.97 and a one year high of $2.44.
About Opsens
