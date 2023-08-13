Oppenheimer Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP)

Oppenheimer reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $22.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.32. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.11 and a 52 week high of $13.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 9,807 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 131.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 31,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 17,919 shares during the period. Sio Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $1,090,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 366.7% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 570,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 448,002 shares during the period. 16.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products to defeat serious illness. It develops CRB-701, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) that targets the expression of Nectin-4 on cancer cells to release a cytotoxic payload of monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE), which is in Phase I clinical trial; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody that blocks the activation of TGFß expressed on cancer cells for the treatment of solid tumors; CRB-913, an endocannabinoid small molecule drug for the treatment of obesity and related metabolic diseases; and lenabasum, an oral molecule that selectively activates cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2), which is in Phase II clinical trial or the treatment of inflammation and fibrosis.

