Oppenheimer Lowers EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Price Target to $117.00

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer from $119.00 to $117.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Oppenheimer’s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.54% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research upped their price target on EnerSys from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on EnerSys in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, CL King assumed coverage on EnerSys in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company.

EnerSys Price Performance

ENS opened at $94.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.91. EnerSys has a 12-month low of $56.72 and a 12-month high of $113.34.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.09. EnerSys had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $908.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $968.70 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. EnerSys’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that EnerSys will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at EnerSys

In related news, insider Andrew M. Zogby sold 10,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total transaction of $1,098,060.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,783.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in EnerSys by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,876,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $529,198,000 after purchasing an additional 35,545 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,944,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $229,457,000 after acquiring an additional 37,493 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,675,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,693,000 after acquiring an additional 70,565 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of EnerSys by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,414,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,849,000 after purchasing an additional 45,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in EnerSys by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 928,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,631,000 after purchasing an additional 105,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

About EnerSys

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

Featured Articles

