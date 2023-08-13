OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Posts Earnings Results

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The medical research company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.22), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $0.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.90 million. OpGen had a negative return on equity of 233.17% and a negative net margin of 1,283.79%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.60) EPS.

OpGen Stock Performance

OpGen stock opened at $0.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.65 and its 200 day moving average is $0.97. OpGen has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $12.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on OpGen in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of OpGen

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPGN. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of OpGen by 571.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 100,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 85,754 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in OpGen by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,877,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 534,960 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in OpGen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in OpGen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About OpGen

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.

