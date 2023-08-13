oOh media Limited (OTCMKTS:OMLAF) Short Interest Update

oOh media Limited (OTCMKTS:OMLAF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decline of 40.6% from the July 15th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of oOh media from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Get oOh media alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on oOh media

oOh media Stock Performance

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for oOh media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for oOh media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.