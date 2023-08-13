oOh media Limited (OTCMKTS:OMLAF) Short Interest Update

oOh media Limited (OTCMKTS:OMLAF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decline of 40.6% from the July 15th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of oOh media from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on oOh media
oOh media Stock Performance
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than oOh media
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
- What Are Defense Contractor Stocks? How to Invest in Defense
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for oOh media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for oOh media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.