Ontology Gas (ONG) Trading 5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Ontology Gas (ONG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. Ontology Gas has a total market capitalization of $88.14 million and approximately $3.91 million worth of Ontology Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ontology Gas has traded 5% higher against the dollar. One Ontology Gas token can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000853 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Ontology Gas

Ontology Gas was first traded on June 30th, 2018. Ontology Gas’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 351,774,271 tokens. The Reddit community for Ontology Gas is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ontology Gas’ official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork. Ontology Gas’ official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ontology Gas is ont.io.

Ontology Gas Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public blockchain platform that enables the customization of public blockchains for various applications. It combines different features, including identity verification, data exchange, procedure protocols, smart contract system support, and more. The platform has its own token called Ontology Gas (ONG), which serves as the platform gas. The platform uses a dual token model where ONT is the coin for staking in consensus, while ONG is the utility token used for on-chain services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology Gas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ontology Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

