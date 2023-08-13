Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research report on Friday.

Onconova Therapeutics Price Performance

Onconova Therapeutics stock opened at $0.96 on Friday. Onconova Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.09 and its 200 day moving average is $1.01.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.09. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 73.95% and a negative net margin of 9,222.57%. The company had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.06 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Onconova Therapeutics will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONTX. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Onconova Therapeutics by 154.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 37,275 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Onconova Therapeutics by 147.0% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 46,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 27,396 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Onconova Therapeutics by 62.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 234,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 89,880 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Onconova Therapeutics by 21.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 622,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 110,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Onconova Therapeutics Company Profile

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer in the United States. It has two clinical-stage programs, including narazaciclib, a multi-targeted kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I study for solid tumors, as well as hematological malignancies as a single agent or in combination with other anti-cancer therapies; and oral rigosertib alone or in combination with PD-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase I/IIa study for the treatment of progressive K-Ras mutated non-small cell lung cancer.

