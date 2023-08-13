OMG Network Price Hits $0.58 (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 13th. One OMG Network token can currently be bought for $0.58 or 0.00001975 BTC on major exchanges. OMG Network has a total market capitalization of $81.36 million and $23.18 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, OMG Network has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00042034 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00028760 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00013752 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000194 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004588 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002838 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003950 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000136 BTC.

About OMG Network

OMG Network (OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling OMG Network

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

