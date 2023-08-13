OMG Network (OMG) Trading Up 1.8% This Week

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 12th. OMG Network has a total market capitalization of $80.04 million and $19.24 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, OMG Network has traded up 1.8% against the dollar. One OMG Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.57 or 0.00001939 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00041918 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00028628 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00013789 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000194 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004572 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002853 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004525 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000136 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG Network (OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

