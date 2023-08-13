Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) PT Lowered to $2.00 at Barclays

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on OLPX. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Olaplex from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Olaplex from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Olaplex from $4.00 to $3.25 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.76.

Shares of NASDAQ OLPX opened at $2.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 9.32, a quick ratio of 7.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Olaplex has a 12-month low of $2.49 and a 12-month high of $16.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.68.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $109.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.86 million. Olaplex had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Olaplex will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Olaplex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,806,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Olaplex by 956,724.3% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,501,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,953,000 after buying an additional 3,501,611 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Olaplex during the fourth quarter valued at $15,920,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Olaplex by 142.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,078,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,875,000 after buying an additional 2,980,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Olaplex by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,465,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193,104 shares during the period. 91.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olaplex Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair, as well as nourishing hair serum. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers.

