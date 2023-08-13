Oculis Holding AG (NASDAQ:OCS) Short Interest Down 20.8% in July

Oculis Holding AG (NASDAQ:OCS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,000 shares, a decrease of 20.8% from the July 15th total of 46,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 20,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

OCS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on Oculis in a report on Friday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Oculis in a report on Monday, June 12th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Oculis in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Oculis from $58.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Securities initiated coverage on Oculis in a report on Monday, June 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oculis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Oculis during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Oculis during the first quarter worth about $4,838,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Oculis during the first quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Oculis during the first quarter worth about $472,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OCS traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.63. 5,702 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,879. Oculis has a fifty-two week low of $6.26 and a fifty-two week high of $13.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.26.

Oculis Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel topical treatments for ophthalmic diseases for both back- and front-of-the-eye. The company's lead candidate is OCS-01, a topical dexamethasone formulation, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; OCS-02, a topical biologic candidate that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment for keratoconjunctivitis sicca, or dry eye disease; and OCS-05, a novel neuroprotective agent for acute optic neuritis and other neuro-ophtha disorders, such as glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, geographic atrophy, and neurotrophic keratitis.

