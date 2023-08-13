NYM Price Tops $0.16 on Exchanges (NYM)

NYM (NYM) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. During the last week, NYM has traded down 15.2% against the US dollar. One NYM token can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000547 BTC on popular exchanges. NYM has a total market capitalization of $52.22 million and $1.64 million worth of NYM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 48.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000028 BTC.

NYM Profile

NYM’s launch date was January 19th, 2022. NYM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 325,662,533 tokens. The official message board for NYM is medium.com/nymtech. NYM’s official Twitter account is @nymproject. The official website for NYM is nymtech.net.

NYM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NYM (NYM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. NYM has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 528,446,257.40312 in circulation. The last known price of NYM is 0.15996435 USD and is up 0.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 51 active market(s) with $1,186,546.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nymtech.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NYM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NYM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NYM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

