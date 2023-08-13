NXM (NXM) Price Hits $57.03 on Exchanges

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 13th. NXM has a total market cap of $376.09 million and approximately $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NXM has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One NXM token can now be purchased for $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004904 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00020203 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00017627 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000069 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00013936 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29,370.26 or 1.00038228 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002241 BTC.

NXM Profile

NXM (CRYPTO:NXM) is a token. Its launch date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual.

Buying and Selling NXM

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NXM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

