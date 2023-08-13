Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 90,200 shares, an increase of 645.5% from the July 15th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 470,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter worth $365,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 138.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 300,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,017,000 after acquiring an additional 174,334 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 71,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 4,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 133,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE NAD traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $10.99. The company had a trading volume of 409,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,728. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.55 and a 1 year high of $13.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.18 and a 200-day moving average of $11.32.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments, the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes.

