Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NQP)

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.029 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:NQP opened at $11.15 on Friday. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $10.25 and a one year high of $12.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.28.

Get Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 84,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 3.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 13.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 258,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643 shares during the period. 21.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.