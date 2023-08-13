Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,700 shares, an increase of 694.0% from the July 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 76,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 4,848 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 13,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 29.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 6,281 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Nuveen Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NMI stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $9.27. The stock had a trading volume of 10,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,221. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $8.45 and a 1 year high of $10.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.46.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations issued by state and local government authorities.

Further Reading

