Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NMI)

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0315 per share on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:NMI opened at $9.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.45 and a 200-day moving average of $9.46. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $8.45 and a twelve month high of $10.61.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 86,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 19,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 30,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.78% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations issued by state and local government authorities.

