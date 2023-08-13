Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA) Short Interest Up 22.2% in July

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the July 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund Price Performance
NYSE:JHAA traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.40. The stock had a trading volume of 8,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,350. Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a twelve month low of $8.80 and a twelve month high of $9.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.28.
Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.019 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is an increase from Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund
About Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund
Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund seeks to provide a high level of current income and return the original $9.875 net asset value per common share on or about 1 Dec 2023.*
The Fund invests in a portfolio of primarily corporate debt securities, including bonds and senior loans. The Fund may invest in other types of securities including convertible securities and other types of debt instruments and derivatives that provide comparable economic exposure to the corporate debt market.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.