Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA) Short Interest Up 22.2% in July

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the July 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund Price Performance

NYSE:JHAA traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.40. The stock had a trading volume of 8,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,350. Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a twelve month low of $8.80 and a twelve month high of $9.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.28.

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.019 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is an increase from Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund

About Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 54,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 35,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 332.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353 shares during the period.

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund seeks to provide a high level of current income and return the original $9.875 net asset value per common share on or about 1 Dec 2023.*

The Fund invests in a portfolio of primarily corporate debt securities, including bonds and senior loans. The Fund may invest in other types of securities including convertible securities and other types of debt instruments and derivatives that provide comparable economic exposure to the corporate debt market.

