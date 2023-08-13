Nuance Investments LLC Sells 631,898 Shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Nuance Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Free Report) by 36.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,088,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 631,898 shares during the quarter. SJW Group makes up approximately 1.8% of Nuance Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Nuance Investments LLC’s holdings in SJW Group were worth $82,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 1,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 81.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SJW Group stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.20. 119,533 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 323,076. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.76. SJW Group has a fifty-two week low of $57.51 and a fifty-two week high of $83.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

SJW Group ( NYSE:SJW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $156.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.27 million. SJW Group had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 13.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that SJW Group will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.15%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SJW shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded SJW Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group downgraded SJW Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on SJW Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.75.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services.

