Nuance Investments LLC Sells 3,273 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Nuance Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 23.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,273 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 7,895 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 11,905 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,788,000 after purchasing an additional 12,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 204.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UL traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.93. 1,600,153 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,810,545. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $42.44 and a twelve month high of $55.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.4702 per share. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

