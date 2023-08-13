Nuance Investments LLC Has $201.54 Million Stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Nuance Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,585,716 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,622 shares during the quarter. Universal Health Services makes up 4.3% of Nuance Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Nuance Investments LLC owned about 2.24% of Universal Health Services worth $201,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,063,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,135 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,722,000 after purchasing an additional 8,429 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 323.5% during the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 38,515 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,426,000 after purchasing an additional 29,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 3.9% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 27,988 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised Universal Health Services from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $142.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America raised Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Universal Health Services from $154.00 to $162.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Universal Health Services in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.14.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Warren J. Nimetz sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.97, for a total value of $112,776.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,944 shares in the company, valued at $415,015.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 1,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.64, for a total value of $226,195.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,316 shares in the company, valued at $715,746.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Warren J. Nimetz sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.97, for a total value of $112,776.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,015.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UHS traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $131.53. 524,051 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 818,609. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.50 and a fifty-two week high of $158.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $145.82 and its 200-day moving average is $139.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.10. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.31%.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

See Also

