Nuance Investments LLC Has $11.56 Million Stock Position in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Nuance Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 279,878 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,881 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC owned approximately 0.53% of NuVasive worth $11,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NUVA. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in NuVasive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,763,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NuVasive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,897,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in NuVasive by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,219,514 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $132,773,000 after acquiring an additional 647,625 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in NuVasive in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,417,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in NuVasive by 95.7% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 822,225 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,909,000 after acquiring an additional 402,045 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NUVA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on NuVasive from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NuVasive from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on NuVasive from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NuVasive in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NuVasive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.75.

NuVasive Stock Performance

Shares of NUVA traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.96. The stock had a trading volume of 327,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,706. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.92 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.65. NuVasive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.17 and a 52 week high of $54.62.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical device company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The firm had revenue of $317.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.53 million. NuVasive had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 2.32%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

