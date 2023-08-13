Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,310,000 shares, a decrease of 21.8% from the July 15th total of 73,310,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 27,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
NU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of NU from $5.50 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Citigroup downgraded shares of NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $6.10 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.43.
NU Trading Up 0.3 %
NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. NU had a negative net margin of 3.21% and a positive return on equity of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that NU will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of NU
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in NU by 6.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 23,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. MRP Capital Investments LLC raised its position in NU by 62.5% in the second quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NU by 37.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of NU by 3.9% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of NU by 22.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 11,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.83% of the company’s stock.
About NU
Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.
