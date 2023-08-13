Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Stock Position Lowered by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,351 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 541 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,389 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.7% during the first quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 71.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Norfolk Southern

In related news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total value of $419,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,423,545.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $215.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $49.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.27. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $196.33 and a 12 month high of $264.22.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.20). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 20.25%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.68 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $210.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $177.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.40.

Norfolk Southern Profile

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

