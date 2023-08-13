Niu Technologies (NIU) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 14th. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. Niu Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 2.67%. The company had revenue of $60.75 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Niu Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Niu Technologies Stock Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ:NIU opened at $3.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $283.07 million, a PE ratio of -26.21 and a beta of 0.57. Niu Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.57 and a fifty-two week high of $7.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Niu Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Niu Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Niu Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Niu Technologies by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 69,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Niu Technologies by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,755 shares during the period. Seaport Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Niu Technologies by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 12,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 4,294 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Niu Technologies by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Niu Technologies by 164.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,677 shares during the period. 17.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Niu Technologies Company Profile

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers RQi, NQi, MQi, SQi, UQi, and Gova series electric scooters and motorcycles; KQi series one kick-scooters; BQi series e-bikes; and Niu Aero Sports Bicycles. It also provides accessories and spare parts under the NIU brand name comprising scooter accessories, such as raincoats, gloves, knee pads, storage baskets and tail boxes, smart phone holders, backrests, and locks; lifestyle accessories, which includes T-shirts, coats, sweaters and hoodies, jeans, hats, bags, jewelry, notebook, badges, key chain, and mugs; and performance upgrade components that comprises of upgraded wheels, shock absorbers, brake calipers, and carbon fiber body panels.

Featured Articles

