Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Trims Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. cut its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 55.9% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 25,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after buying an additional 9,092 shares during the last quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.9% in the first quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 38.6% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 60,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after buying an additional 16,904 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 19.3% in the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 168,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,656,000 after buying an additional 27,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.7% in the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 478,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,175,000 after buying an additional 17,032 shares during the last quarter. 74.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

BMY traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $61.23. 16,836,207 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,563,589. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.43 and its 200 day moving average is $67.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $59.71 and a fifty-two week high of $81.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.42.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.24). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 50.51%. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BMY. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total value of $44,754.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,545.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

