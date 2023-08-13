Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Trims Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,291 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Arjuna Capital purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $145.47. 1,945,969 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,245,756. The company has a market cap of $101.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $142.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.37. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $122.54 and a 52-week high of $147.73.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

