Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Has $896,000 Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,565 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,788 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 52,125 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,219,000 after purchasing an additional 13,858 shares in the last quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 52,291 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,236,000 after purchasing an additional 6,748 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 8,278 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 18,355 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of DIS stock traded down $2.74 on Friday, reaching $89.02. The company had a trading volume of 21,998,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,669,986. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $162.67 billion, a PE ratio of 72.37, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.01 and a 200-day moving average of $95.66. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $84.07 and a 12 month high of $126.48.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on DIS. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Atlantic Securities cut Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $113.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Walt Disney from $131.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays cut their price target on Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.52.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

