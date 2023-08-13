Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Has $616,000 Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 53.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,692 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 20,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 7,612 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 180.6% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 22,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 14,370 shares in the last quarter. Rex Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $10,890,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 120.9% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 4,272 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSEARCA IEMG traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.39. 7,524,323 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,155,429. The company has a market cap of $71.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.44 and a fifty-two week high of $52.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.17.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

