Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Has $569,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thomasville National Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 7,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 5,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 33,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VWO stock traded down $0.60 on Friday, reaching $40.83. The company had a trading volume of 8,667,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,082,148. The stock has a market cap of $73.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.32 and a 200-day moving average of $40.66. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $43.22.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

