Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Has $2.23 Million Stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 318 shares during the quarter. WEC Energy Group makes up about 0.7% of Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $2,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 848,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,682,000 after purchasing an additional 65,287 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 34,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on WEC Energy Group from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Bank of America cut their price target on WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.80.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of WEC traded up $0.47 on Friday, reaching $86.77. 1,047,223 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,330,096. The firm has a market cap of $27.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.45. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.82 and a 12 month high of $108.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.68.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 14.57%. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.