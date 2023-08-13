Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Grows Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 183.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GWW shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $795.00 to $790.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $647.00 to $653.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $785.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Loop Capital upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $815.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $738.86.

NYSE GWW traded up $2.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $713.34. The company had a trading volume of 130,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,023. The firm has a market cap of $35.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $483.19 and a fifty-two week high of $811.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $744.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $692.84.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.96 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 60.40% and a net margin of 11.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.44%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

